The Daily News reported that on Oct. 30, 1926, two local fishermen happened upon an unusual floating object in the Barren River.
A large piece of paper supporting a very high-end cloak was observed floating down the river. The brown cloak was said to have been lined with fur. It perplexed the fishermen and police, as it appeared that the garment had been neatly packaged in the paper it was floating on. At the time of the article, there was no information about the mysterious garment.
