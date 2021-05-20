On May 24, 1923, the Daily News announced that Bowling Green was getting a new $250,000 hotel. That would be $3.8 million today. The Helm Hotel would replace the Morehead House, which sat at Main and State streets. It would have 110 rooms and modern conveniences.
The Morehead House was built around 1844 by Charles Morehead. According to the May 24 article, Dr. Thomas Oliver Helm traded his hospital on 12th Avenue for the Morehead property around 1915. He refurbished the hotel before 1920 but decided to raze the building in 1923 to build the new hotel.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.