During the week of Nov. 4-11, 1956, 25 patients were moved from the old Riverside Tuberculosis Sanitarium to the new Sunrise Tuberculosis Hospital.
The Riverside institute was created in 1941 from the “Dirt House” built by Sam Clark, a former Bowling Green resident who found success in Chicago. The Sunrise Tuberculosis Hospital, now a LifeSkills building on Woodway Street, was a modern facility built to provide better services for tuberculosis patients.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.