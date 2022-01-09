...SLICK SPOTS MAY DEVELOP ON AREA ROADWAYS TONIGHT AND EARLY
MONDAY...
Rain showers will continue to move across the region today before
ending by mid to late afternoon as a cold front pushes
southeastward through the area. Behind the front, temperatures are
expected to dip into the lower-mid 30s by sunset and into the
upper 20s by midnight. As temperatures fall into the upper 20s,
any residual water on area roadways may freeze up and create slick
spots, especially on less traveled and wind protected roads.
Motorists should exercise caution Monday morning and allow extra
time to reach your destination. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards
weather radio and your local media for the latest updates.
“Houses rocked, windows shattered” was part of the Daily News headline Jan. 8, 1923.
A nitroglycerin plant owned by DuPont’s American Glycerin Co. exploded after oil lamps were lit to keep temperatures from dropping below freezing. The nitroglycerin plant was located three miles south of Scottsville.
The blast blew out the windows of several homes and the plate glass windows of four or five buildings near the nitroglycerin plant. The shockwaves could be felt in Glasgow, Smiths Grove and as far away as Gallatin, Tenn.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.