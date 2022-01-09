“Houses rocked, windows shattered” was part of the Daily News headline Jan. 8, 1923.

A nitroglycerin plant owned by DuPont’s American Glycerin Co. exploded after oil lamps were lit to keep temperatures from dropping below freezing. The nitroglycerin plant was located three miles south of Scottsville.

The blast blew out the windows of several homes and the plate glass windows of four or five buildings near the nitroglycerin plant. The shockwaves could be felt in Glasgow, Smiths Grove and as far away as Gallatin, Tenn.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

