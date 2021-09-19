On Sept. 16, 1929, the Standard Oil Co. announced that it would paint the name “Bowling Green” on the roof of its building on the Portage railroad to help guide airplanes passing over the city.
The signs would also include an arrow with an “N” designating true north. Bowling Green was on the Louisville to Memphis airway. Standard Oil Co. planned similar paintings on the roofs of its plants throughout southern states, including Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. This practice of creating road signs of the air was done on several buildings in several states.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.