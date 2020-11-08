Known as Warren County’s oldest man, James Willis Wood died at 99 years of age on Nov. 7, 1940, the Park City Daily News reported the day after his death.
Wood was a farmer from Dunmor in Muhlenberg County and had also been a Union soldier in the Civil War, serving in the Company B, 11th Kentucky Volunteer Regiment under Col. E.L. Motley of Bowling Green.
He was the son of Zilman Wood and Mary Ann Kirtley and in 1868 married Mary Elizabeth Hunt, with whom he had six children.
At the time of his death he was living with his daughter, Mrs. W.R. Gardner of 1023 Laurel Ave.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
