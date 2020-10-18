On Oct. 14, 1892, the Owensboro Messenger newspaper printed a story about a feud between two Warren County families. The article’s subtitle said: “Two Families Fall Out and Now the Members Go Gunning For Each Other Every Opportunity.”
The feud started when Riverside residents James L. Rone and H.C. Norris met at a merry-making event and got into a shooting match. “Norris was shot in the head” but eventually recovered.
Rone and his friend Charley Meredith passed by the Norris homestead soon after and were fired upon.
More than 20 shots were exchanged, but no one was hurt.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.