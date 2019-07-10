July 10, 1979
Bowling Green fell 19-17 to Owensboro on Tuesday, July 10, 1979, in American Legion League baseball action. Scoreless after two innings, Owensboro exploded for eight runs in the third inning and was leading 17-9 in the eighth inning when Bowling Green mounted a comeback, plating eight runs to tie the score.
Owensboro scored two runs in the 10th inning to gain the victory. Jeff Hale got the win for Owensboro. Jeff Raymer took the loss for Bowling Green.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.