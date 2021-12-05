In a Daily News article Dec. 4, 1918, the U.S. Public Health Service warned readers of a link between the Spanish influenza and tuberculosis.
“Experience seems to indicate,” the surgeon general said, “that persons whose resistance has been weakened by an attack of influenza are peculiarly susceptible to tuberculosis.”
The public was advised to have a doctor examine their lungs at monthly intervals as there is no cause for alarm if tuberculosis is recognized early and treated. People were also advised to not waste money on patent medicines, stating “become a fresh-air crank and enjoy life.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.