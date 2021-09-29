In October 1942, the Daily News joined other papers across the nation publicizing a scrap metal drive in support of the war effort.
They reported items people were pledging to the drive; bed frames, farming equipment, safes, old stoves, even toys. On Oct. 5, Mrs. W.R. Allen donated a 100-gallon iron kettle formerly used at the old Warren County salt works and the next day the city donated the fence surrounding Fairview Cemetery, originally from Fountain Square Park. By the end of the drive, Warren County had gathered 4,456,863 pounds of scrap. War bonds were issued as prizes to counties and organizations that collected the most.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.