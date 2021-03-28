An aeroplane en route to Franklin crashed six miles south of Bowling Green, the Daily News reported March 28, 1919.
The engine died at 4,000 feet and pilot Lt. Jones of the 29 Aero Squadron out of Camp Knox started for the ground, but the plane flipped over and crashed near Richpond. Jones and his observer, Lt. Waldron, both escaped injury.
The plane, probably one of the classes of a Curtiss JN biplane known as a “Jenny,” was damaged but repairable. The aeroplane was one of three scheduled to perform at an exhibition in Franklin.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
