On Sept. 10, 1921, the Daily News reported that through the earnest efforts of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce some local businessmen acquired 14 acres southwest of the city intending to create “a charming pleasure garden.”
The area was already a well-known landmark for its unusually beautiful stream that “rises out of the ground and enters a wonderful cave where it becomes lost,” giving it the name of Lost River Cave.
A later article lists the planned improvement: a stairway near the entrance, a tavern and a dance hall.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
