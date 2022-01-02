Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Rough River near Dundee affecting Ohio County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Munfordville affecting Hart County. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain from the past 48 hours will continue to cause minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Woodbury. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 28.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.4 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.8 feet on 03/05/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&