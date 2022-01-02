A popcorn wagon in front of Malos “confectionary” at 428 E. Main St. on the square was destroyed by fire Dec. 30, 1920, at 10:45.
The fire was caused by a gasoline explosion, and the fire department was not notified until after the machine was practically destroyed. The Daily News did not mention who owned the wagon, but Malos Cafe (listed as a confectionary) was owned by Mack Malos and Louis Vlains.
