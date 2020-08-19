In an attempt to procure two additional postal carriers, Bowling Green’s postmaster conducted a census in the city’s delivery district, according to the Aug. 26, 1925, edition of the Park City Daily News.
The postmaster’s census amounted to 13,700 in the delivery district, which “by no means, includes all of the city.” The article pointed out other areas, including Forest Park, Jonesville, and other suburbs that were not included in the city’s corporate limits. Those brought the postmaster’s total estimate of Bowling Green’s population close to 20,000.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
