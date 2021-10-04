On Oct. 13, 1922, the Daily News ran an article about friends of J. Whit Potter trying to talk him into running for the Democratic nomination for governor of Kentucky.
When asked about this by a representative of the Daily News, Potter confirmed this but said he was not a politician. As president of the American National Bank and the first president of the Rotary Club, Potter was very popular and might have won the nomination, but he died of pneumonia Feb. 16, 1923. Western Kentucky University's Potter Hall is named after this notable figure.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.