President Reagan visits Bowling Green

July 12, 1984
President Ronald Reagan addressed the National Campers and Hikers Association Campvention at Beech Bend Park in Bowling Green on July 12, 1984. More than 20,000 people attended the event, including Secretary of the Interior William P. Clark and U.S. Rep. William H. Natcher. Reagan came to Beech Bend following a stop earlier in the day at Mammoth Cave National Park, where he took a brief tour of the cave.
In his remarks, the president encouraged attendees to participate in volunteer programs that conserve the country’s natural heritage and resources and touted his administration’s efforts to protect the environment.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
