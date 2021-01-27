Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued on Thursday. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday, January 18... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 30.8 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.8 feet on 03/05/2020. &&