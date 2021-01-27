In an article published Jan. 25, 1939, it was reported that after 20 prisoners had been taken from the Warren County Jail for transport to the state penitentiary in Eddyville, a front window brace was found sawn halfway from one end, then halfway from the other.
It was noted that if the two cuts had connected, there likely would have been fewer than 20 prisoners for transport that morning, but the two cuts ran half an inch apart, and apparently morning came before the work could be completed. There was no mention of how a saw got into the jail in the first place.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
