On Dec. 5, 1933, the 21st Amendment was ratified, ending Prohibition that had been in effect for 13 years, 10 months and 19 days. Most agreed that the national experiment was a resounding failure.
Bowling Green had long been involved in the cause of prohibition/temperance. Women were a leading force in fighting the liquor trade in Bowling Green as they participated in downtown marches, such as the one shown in the photograph. The sign asks: “WHERE IS YOUR DAUGHTER TONIGHT.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
