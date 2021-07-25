On July 20, 1925, the Daily News reported that the mayor and board of public works invited the public to Reservoir Hill to see progress on the new city-county hospital.
The Rotary and Kiwanis clubs worked together to propose a bond for the new hospital in 1923. Twelve bids for the new hospital location were opened in January 1925, and Reservoir Hill was chosen for the building location. A little over a year later, the public was invited to the dedication ceremony and allowed to see the completed hospital.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.