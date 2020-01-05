A Jan. 5, 1897, newspaper reported that “a Warren County ruralist brought a curiosity to Bowling Green in the shape of a pure white coon.”
Research suggests it had a rare condition called albinism, an absence of pigmentation. The probability of a raccoon being born with this condition is only 1 in 750,000; by contrast, albinism in deer is 1 in 20,000, and squirrels are 1 in 100,000. In fact, it is said that you are more likely to get struck by lightning than to see a white raccoon.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.