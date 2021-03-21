On March 21, 1921, the Daily News reported that the newly rebranded Capitol Theater opened to the public.
Originally built as a vaudeville house in the 1890s, it was previously known as the Columbia theater. The new iteration of the building was a movie theater and the first film shown there was “Dangerous Business” (1920) starring Constance Talmadge. The crowd attending the opening was so large, the line extended into the street. The eager moviegoers had to wait an hour just to get inside the front door.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
