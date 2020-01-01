From the Warren County, Kentucky, Order Book, Jan. 2, 1798: “A town is hereby established on the land of Robert Moore who with George Moore and James Stuart his securities entered into and acknowledged a bond conditioned as the law directs.” Trustees John Curd, James Stuart, Gladin Gorin, Robert King, George Moore and James Campbell were also chosen.
Other items of business included providing for disadvantaged community members, road mapping and indenture agreements, but the new town of “Bolin Green” wasn’t named in the record until the March 6 session.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.