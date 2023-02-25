...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Muhlenberg, Ohio and Butler
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Warren and Butler Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are
forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain
alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being
upgraded to a warning.
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rainfall earlier in the week.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.6
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Action stage is 24.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
A March 2,1958, story in the Daily News highlighted a new recreation center in Morgantown.
This new weekend hotspot for Butler County’s youth opened to a capacity crowd of teenagers and adult supervisors. It hosted a ping pong table, game tables, a tiny dance floor and a music machine.
Mrs. Regina Hood, president of the Butler County Lioness Club, spearheaded the center’s creation. No conduct issues were reported among the 50 to 100 teenagers in attendance.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.