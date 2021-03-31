Weather Alert

...Hard Freeze Expected Thursday and Friday Mornings... .Strong Canadian high pressure will build and settle in over the region for the end of the week. Expect several hours of below freezing temperatures both Thursday and Friday mornings. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * TEMPERATURE...Lows Thursday 25-30F and Lows Friday 20-25F. * IMPACTS...Early vegetation sensitive to freezing temperatures may be damaged or killed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&