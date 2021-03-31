On March 31, 1936, the Daily News reported that the county’s Red Cross flood fund was up to $341.
In today’s money, that would be roughly $6,300. That is a much smaller amount than the more than $225,000 raised by the Red Cross for Warren County’s recent floods. The Red Cross, which was started in 1881 by Clara Barton, provides essential disaster relief worldwide. Although the Red Cross has a close relationship with the federal government, it is not a federal agency.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.