A front page article in the Park City Daily News on Jan. 16, 1922, said Warren County produced 97,205 barrels of oil the previous November, garnering a total of $207,070, or about $2.13 a barrel.
Allen County produced 41,881 barrels for a total of $86,503 (an average of $2.06 a barrel); Barren, 4,022 barrels for $9,128, averaging $2.26 a barrel; and Simpson produced 140 barrels for a total of $371, an average of $2.96 per barrel.
The price per barrel of oil in mid-December 2020 was $47.62.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
