In July 1889, The Courier Journal reported natural gas had been found in just about every section of Kentucky, including Warren County.
Twelve years later, on July 30, 1901, the CJ reported many of the wells that had been plugged because the developing company left Kentucky were being reopened. Prominent lawyer Nerge Clark and Mr. Lawrence G. Duncan were two of the local landowners who were drilling and reopening previously plugged wells and experiencing profits.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
