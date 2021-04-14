An article from the April 15, 1940, Daily News tells of a very strange crime that had been committed in Warren County.
Two residents had been charged with stealing an 80-pound ham. Though the article does not specify where the ham was stolen, it does describe it as being “the biggest many courthouse loafers had ever seen.” A large piece of pork skin was found in the home of one of the defendants.
During the hearing, officers were able to piece together a “ham puzzle,” replacing a missing portion of the recovered ham with the piece found in the suspects’ home.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.