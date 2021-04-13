At 8:30 a.m., a 22-ton tractor-drawn road scraper demolished two cars parked at the residence of Dr. R.M. Lord at 233 11th St. in Bowling Green, the April 21, 1949, newspaper reported.
The driver, Jesse Taylor Jr., was turning onto 11th from Center Street when, through no fault of his own, the steering failed and he crashed into Dr. Lord’s 1947 Buick and a 1949 Ford driven by Lord’s nephew, Minor Atkinson of Memphis, Tenn.
The Ford, which only had 335 miles on it, actually belonged to Atkinson’s employer, Lowe Brothers Paint Co. The scraper was undamaged.
