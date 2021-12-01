Roy White, 27, of Stroud, Okla., formerly of Bowling Green, died Nov. 29, 1921, of an unspecified illness.
White, his parents and siblings lived in Bowling Green until his father’s death in 1918. He was known in Bowling Green as a fine musician, and his draft card gave his employer as the Hagenbeck Wallace Circus. He also toured with the Ringling Brothers as a trap drummer, according to his obituary in the Daily News. After becoming ill he retired early from circus life and returned to his mother’s house, where he died.
