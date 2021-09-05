On Sept. 9, 1818, in Warren County, Susan K. Skiles “for love and natural affection” gave to her six adult children two-thirds of the “interest, rights, title and claim” of her inheritance from her father, James Rumsey.
This included patents for “improvements to the application of steam in the navigation of boats.” An American inventor known and supported by George Washington and Benjamin Franklin, Rumsey was an early innovator of the steamboat, amongst other things, and some of his inventions are still used in turbines today.
From Murray, J. M. (2003). Deed abstracts of Warren County, Kentucky, 1812-1821: (Deed books f-6, g-7, H-8, i-9). Ericson Books.
