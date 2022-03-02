“Salvation Army finds abundance of work to do in Bowling Green” was the title of an article in the March 1, 1921, Daily News.

The article told of how Mrs. Cuthbert, the wife of the new Salvation Army Adjunct Charles Cuthbert, noticed poorly clad children shivering in the cold February wind. Mrs. Cuthbert asked the children where they lived, and the next day the children had warmer clothes courtesy of the Salvation Army. The local chapter of the Salvation Army opened in Bowling Green on Dec. 9, 1920. They continue to provide important services every day.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

