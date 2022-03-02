...THIS MESSAGE IS FOR TEST PURPOSES ONLY...
TEST. TEST. TEST. The National Weather Service in Louisville has
issued a TEST message for the Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill.
This includes all counties in Kentucky, and is valid until 1030 AM
EST.
This is a TEST message.
This is a TEST. Repeating, this is a TEST message for Kentucky
Statewide Tornado Drill. There is no severe weather occurring at
this time.
This TEST message is part of the annual Kentucky Tornado Drill. If
this was an actual severe weather event, a specific severe weather
product would be issued with information about the hazard. The
National Weather Service, the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency
and the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee encourage the use of
this time to activate and review your severe weather safety plans.
Repeating, this has been a TEST tornado warning message for the 2022
Kentucky Tornado Drill. This concludes the TEST.
This is a TEST message. Repeating, this is a TEST.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take this to practice your tornado safety plans.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
“Salvation Army finds abundance of work to do in Bowling Green” was the title of an article in the March 1, 1921, Daily News.
The article told of how Mrs. Cuthbert, the wife of the new Salvation Army Adjunct Charles Cuthbert, noticed poorly clad children shivering in the cold February wind. Mrs. Cuthbert asked the children where they lived, and the next day the children had warmer clothes courtesy of the Salvation Army. The local chapter of the Salvation Army opened in Bowling Green on Dec. 9, 1920. They continue to provide important services every day.
