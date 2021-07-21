The Daily News reported July 22, 1921, that the Warren County Rural Schools had such a large enrollment that they were going to have to order 200 desks.
Attending school became compulsory in Kentucky in 1896. By 1921, Warren County had 67 White rural schools and 18 Black rural schools, with a total of 130 rooms and about the same number of teachers.
Today, Warren County schools have 23 schools, 2,500 employees and more than 17,000 students from 35 nations.
