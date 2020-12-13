On Dec. 9, 1941, the Daily News reported a sighting of the “sea monster of the Green River” near Warren County by J.J. Potter of Parrish Mill.
Potter claimed he had the monster in his net, but it thrashed about until it tore the net and got loose.
Jack Meloan, a Brownsville newspaperman who had been following the “sea monster” story, also reported a possible attempt to dynamite the monster. However, he couldn’t find anyone to verify the account. He conceded that “anyone would be reluctant to admit that he had dynamited the river.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
