On May 26, 1921, six people, including County Attorney G. Duncan Milliken, were injured when a barrel of confiscated “moonshine” whiskey exploded.
The 30-gallon barrel exploded after several attempts were made to catch the whiskey that had been poured out onto the ground on fire. Besides Milliken, the other people seriously injured were Patrolman Charles E. Hale, courthouse custodian James Ford, George Roddy, James Jones and C.J. Minnick.
There were reports that bystanders watching the attempted lighting of the whiskey suffered minor injuries.
