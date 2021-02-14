CORRECTED TO REMOVE START TIMING IN THE WHEN SECTION OF THE WINTER
STORM SEGMENTS
...MAJOR WINTER STORM EXPECTED TODAY THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY
MORNING...
.The first of two waves of wintry precipitation is moving through
the region early this morning, bringing snow north of the Parkways
in Kentucky, and then a mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain
south of the Bluegrass and Western Kentucky Parkways. The second,
and more potent, wave will move into the region early this
afternoon bring moderate to at times heavy wintry precipitation.
An ice storm is expected near the Lake Cumberland vicinity, with
sleet dominating the precipitation from Bowling Green to Lexington
and then snow north of that line.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON
CST/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulations ranging from a
light glaze to around a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky south of the Bluegrass
and Western Kentucky Parkways.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Tuesday. The heaviest rates
will be this afternoon through the evening hours.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For Kentucky road conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
