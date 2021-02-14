A smallpox epidemic in Bowling Green continued to spread, according to an article on the front page of the Feb. 11, 1921, edition of the Daily News.

A “prominent physician” said the epidemic was the worst seen since March 1914. “In view of the prevailing sickness in the city, the … school (was) taking every precaution pertaining to the health of the children. Parents are urged to have children vaccinated.” The number of cases ranged between 20 and 25.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

