Weather Alert

CORRECTED TO REMOVE START TIMING IN THE WHEN SECTION OF THE WINTER STORM SEGMENTS ...MAJOR WINTER STORM EXPECTED TODAY THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... .The first of two waves of wintry precipitation is moving through the region early this morning, bringing snow north of the Parkways in Kentucky, and then a mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain south of the Bluegrass and Western Kentucky Parkways. The second, and more potent, wave will move into the region early this afternoon bring moderate to at times heavy wintry precipitation. An ice storm is expected near the Lake Cumberland vicinity, with sleet dominating the precipitation from Bowling Green to Lexington and then snow north of that line. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulations ranging from a light glaze to around a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky south of the Bluegrass and Western Kentucky Parkways. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Tuesday. The heaviest rates will be this afternoon through the evening hours. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For Kentucky road conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov &&