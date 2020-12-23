A Dec. 21, 1920, article in the Daily News tells the story of a special gift of appreciation given to a well-loved janitor at Ogden College. During chapel, Professor Horace Huddle told Tom (whose full name is not mentioned), the janitor, that the students had intended to make a “home brew” for him, but it was not successful.
They found out he liked photos, so he was presented with a photograph of George Washington and a bank envelope. Inside the envelope was $20 gathered by Ogden students. The gift would be the equivalent of over $250 today!
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
