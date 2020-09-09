On Sept. 17, 1968, Park City Daily News staff writer Margaret Gentry wrote an article about the new Kentucky Air Mail Taxi Service's inaugural flight.
Bowling Green received 650 pounds of mail from this first overnight flight that Postmaster Fred Nahm said should speed mail delivery between distant cities by 12 to 24 hours. The flights would take place nightly except weekends. They would leave Louisville about 9:15 p.m., arriving in Stanford about 11 p.m. and reaching Bowling Green by 2:30 a.m.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
