The July 16, 1962, issue of the Park City Daily News ran a “Yesteryear” column. One of the items noted that in 1927, “after complaints from several Bowling Green residents, Police Chief Charles Sullivan announced anyone caught killing squirrels in the city would be prosecuted.”
Also that same year, “the Izaak Walton League donated a large number of goldfish to be placed in the pool at Fountain Park to replace the fish exterminated by bass put in the pool by a local sportsmen’s club.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
