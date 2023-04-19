...Increasing Fire Danger Today...
Warm temperatures and afternoon humidities between 25 and 30
percent will be favorable for fire spread as winds gust to near 20
mph.
Any fires that start could spread rapidly. Consider postponing
outdoor burning until conditions improve.
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THURSDAY...
.Dry and warm conditions are expected across the region on
Thursday and afternoon relative humidity values are forecast to
drop into the upper teens to the lower 20 percent range. In
addition to the low humidity values, gusty southwest winds of
15-25 mph are expected which will lead to a elevated fire danger
across the area Thursday afternoon.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES AND
GUSTY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA: All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WIND...From the southwest 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values of around 20
percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
On April 18, 1940, the Park City Daily News reported that a dentist from the State Health Department was in the area to perform needed dentistry on poverty-stricken youths.
The dentist was, at the time of the article, working on the children at Potter Orphan Home. He would then move on to Alvaton schools and end with the city schools.
The dental work done was free to children whose parents couldn’t afford private dentistry and only if they were in first, second, or third grade.
