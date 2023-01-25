...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40
to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
On Jan. 26, 1978, the Daily News reported that while the National Weather Service said it hadn’t technically been a blizzard that hit Kentucky and surrounding states, it sure felt like one.
The fourth storm in two weeks started with rain, which became ice and then snow, with gusting winds at 53 mph. It dropped nearly a foot of snow, bringing the monthly total to 21.5 inches. All state highways were closed to deter travel, and there were at least 10 reported fatalities. The national guardsmen were called out, and in some cases, tanks were used to reach isolated people needing medical assistance.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.