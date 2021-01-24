On Jan. 20, 1928, the Daily News published a story about seasonally unusual animal sightings in Bowling Green and Warren County.
Despite the season, a gentleman reportedly was able to successfully go frog hunting. Another report tells of a man who killed a snake crossing Richardsville Road. The two-and-a-half feet long garter snake broke its brumation to bask on the unusually warm road to keep warm. A local attorney was reported to have seen five robins in his yard, as well.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
