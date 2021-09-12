The Aug. 23, 1981, Daily News reported that an Atlanta consulting firm had been hired to study the feasibility of a proposed convention center in Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green-Warren County Tourism and Convention Commission planned to construct a convention center on a 20-acre tract of land purchased “just off Scottsville Road at the Interstate 65 interchange.” The first phase of the firm’s study was to gather information about demand for civic and sports events, exhibits and conventions.
