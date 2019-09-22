Two newspapers, or the same one reestablishing itself? It’s hard to tell.
The Louisville Courier Journal published an article Sept. 22, 1856, stating that it had received its first copy of the new Bowling Green Gazette, published by “Messrs. Corning and McNeal.” The Gazette reportedly had an opposing political view from the Standard newspaper already available in Bowling Green.
Later, on Sept. 21, 1880, the Hopkinsville paper, The South Kentuckian, reported that E.H. Porter was going to start publishing a weekly newspaper in Bowling Green called the “Gazette.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
