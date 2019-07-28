A lieutenant from the U.S. Army, Frank “Hard Boiled” Smith, was dishonorably discharged and punished in 1919 for being cruel to prisoners at a camp in France.
“Hard Boiled” Smith claimed to be from Warren County but was immediately denounced by Smith families in the local area. An investigation found that the brutal officer was going by the same name as an American officer who really was from Warren County, but the local Frank Smith did not go to France and was not the man accused of the cruelties.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
