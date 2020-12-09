On Dec. 7, 1900, the Park City Daily News published this picture of the new Bowling Green Business College where students would start attending classes in 1901.
The Southern Normal School and the Bowling Green Business College would eventually become a part of Western Kentucky University.
Sadly, this gorgeous building, affectionately known as “The Towers” by staff and students, burned in 1964. The building was razed in 1965, and student dormitories, Western Towers, were built at this location in 1966. Due to financial difficulties, the dormitories were eventually sold and turned into the senior citizen subsidized housing known today as Bowling Green Towers.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
