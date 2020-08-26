A man accused of stealing a hog from a Woodburn man apparently dressed the hog up as a woman, including a big bonnet, and put the swine on the seat of the buggy he was driving, trying to pass the pig off as his wife.
“Whenever anyone passed them, (the man) would give his ‘wife’ a shrug or a blow on the head, admonishing her to ‘sit up and not act like a drunk person.’ The hog played the role (of the man’s wife) to perfection, and did not give herself and her ‘husband’ away,” according to an article in the Aug. 25, 1914, edition of the Madisonian of Richmond.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
