On Jan. 4, 1921, the Park City Daily News’ front page had an article about the reduction of the tobacco crop for 1920. The article said 467,500,000 pounds were grown in 1920, 30,500,000 pounds less than in 1919.
As early as 1921, on the second page of the Jan. 4 newspaper, there was an ad for No-To-Bac, a product that was supposed to help people kick their tobacco habit. Today, tobacco sales still account for 6% of Kentucky’s commodity sales even though there has been a strong push to encourage people to stop using tobacco products.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
