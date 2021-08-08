On Aug. 7, 1923, the Daily News printed a beautiful and poignant tribute to a local reader’s dog.
The short article, titled “In Memory of Ben; Just a Good Dog,” is a personal letter of admiration from Ben’s owner, identified only by their initials. Ben’s owner describes him as “always honest, always gentle, always true.” Ben’s impact on the writer must have been a profound one, as he closes the letter to his beloved companion by saying that his memory “will ever be green in the mind of one as long as there is life.”
