An article from The Associated Press that was printed on the front page of the Feb. 9, 1921, edition of the Daily News reported that Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge were formally declared president and vice president of the United States, beginning March 4.

From 1793 until 1933, American presidential inaugurations were held on March 4, the day on which the federal government began operations under the U.S. Constitution in 1789. Inauguration Day moved to Jan. 20 beginning in 1937, following ratification of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, where it has remained since.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

