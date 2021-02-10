...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT CENTRAL KENTUCKY...
.Significant ice accumulations are expected across much of
central Kentucky, mainly along and just south of the Western
Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways Wednesday and Wednesday night,
and then expanding into south central Kentucky Wednesday night
and Thursday. To the north of the Parkways, a mixture of freezing
rain, sleet and snow is expected, with some minor icing possible
on Wednesday.
There still remains a bit of uncertainty on the northward extent
of the most significant icing. Changes to the current warning and
advisory structure may be required in future forecast updates.
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Widespread ice
accumulations of a quarter to half inch, with localized
amounts up to three quarters of an inch. Isolated higher
amounts are possible. The heaviest ice accumulation is
expected to occur south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass
Parkways.
* WHERE...Much of central and southern Kentucky.
* WHEN...Today and tonight near the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass
Parkways, expanding into south central Kentucky tonight and
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Significant power outages and tree damage are expected
due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. If you must use a
generator for emergency power, make sure that you run the
generator outside of your home...not inside your home.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit https://goky.ky.gov
&&
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.