...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 10 PM
EDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values 100 to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Daily News reported on a new local record for tree-sitting endurance on July 31, 1930. James Sumpter and Tommie Ludwig, both from Eleventh Street, had broken the previous county record of 188 consecutive hours in a tree at 12:45 p.m. that day.
In another 4 hours, they would reach eight full days since climbing into the tree. At the time of publication, they were intending to stay in the tree and had not decided on a time to climb down.
– "Way Back When in Warren County" is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News.